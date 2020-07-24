Redskins officially rebrand to 'Washington Football Team,' roll out new uniform and logo

The Washington NFL team formerly known as the Redskins unveiled a new name Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first shared the name, revealing the franchise will be called the “Washington Football Team" in the upcoming season.

“Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the ‘Washington Football Team’, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter said on Twitter.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future,” the ESPN insider added.

He also noted the tentative use of “Football Team” will be a placeholder until the organization speaks with players, fans and others to come up with a permanent identity.

“While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

The team made it official in an announcement later Thursday, saying it will continue to use its classic burgundy and gold color scheme.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input," the team said in a statement on its Redskins.com website.

Fox Sports shared other renderings of what uniforms will look like.

“They will still use a burgundy and gold color scheme, but the logo on the helmet will be replaced by the players number,” Fox Sports tweeted.

ESPN reported the team intends to scrub its former name from all spaces both physical and digital by the Sept. 13 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Washington Football Team” fan gear will be available for purchase online within a few days.

The team announced it would change its name on July 13, capitulating to pressure from corporate sponsors FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.

The name, according to the team, was retired after owners finally agreed it was offensive to Native Americans.

In a statement online, the team encouraged its fans to embrace the change.

"For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the 'Washington Football Team' pending adoption of our new name. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use 'Washington Football Team' immediately," it said.

