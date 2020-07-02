Republican AGs defend Mount Rushmore from leftists' attack

Mount Rushmore portrays men.

White men.

Who were presidents.

Including two who once owned slaves.

And it's built on land that an Indian tribe still claims to own.

So what's not to hate?

It's just one of many historic icons threatened by the Black Lives Matter rioters and their Antifa associates.

Joining them this week was the New York Times, which said: "Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders."

The Times didn't mention that it in 1776 the Lakota tribe seized the land from the Cheyenne tribe.

Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders.https://t.co/pHmJScnYbb — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2020

Breitbart News noted the Times reported the sculptor most associated with the Mount Rushmore monument is Gutzon Borglum, who participated in the bas-relief at Stone Mountain in Georgia that memorialized Confederate leaders.

The Times said the Mount Rushmore memorial eventually was completed without him, but he "formed strong bonds with leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and participated in their meetings, in part to secure funding for the Stone Mountain project."

The report said the grievances against the presidents extend to Abraham Lincoln, who signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Democratic National Committee posted a tweet that it later deleted saying: "Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again. He's attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he's holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities."

Texas Christian history professor Gene A. Smith said that paying off tribes would make amends "for our greediness and our unjustified taking of their land."

"Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that's still alive and well in society today," Ogala Lakota activist Nick Tilsen told the Associated Press.

He wants the memorial removed and the land returned to his tribe.

President Trump has signed an executive order protecting monuments from rioters.

And Republican Attorneys General Association released a video called "Erasing History" defending the Mount Rushmore memorial,the Daily Caller reported.

See the video:

The video was released just ahead of President Trump's scheduled visit Friday to the monument for the Fourth of July.

The ad's purpose "is to remind people that the "cancel culture pushed by Democrats, anarchists, and 'lawless liberals' threaten the U.S.," RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said in a statement.

"The 2020 election will be a referendum on law and order – and the choice is clear. Americans who want to protect their freedom, history, and the rule of law will vote for Republican AGs. A stark contrast to Democrats, complicit with today’s cancel culture and various attempts to erase Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln from our history books," Piper said.

There were other critics of the Times' depiction of the monument:

OMG the woke police are going all in on Mount Rushmore. They’re really doing it. These people are insane. https://t.co/eFcjbqW8PR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 1, 2020

Now, the woke mob at the New York Times is coming after Mount Rushmore. If we give this mob an inch, they'll take a mile. pic.twitter.com/rUxttMvrvB — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 1, 2020