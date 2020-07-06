D'oh! Restaurant workers make noose out of dough, and then ...

By Benjamin Nichols

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Georgia has fired multiple employees after a video was posted to Twitter which appears to show the employees staging a mock lynching, the company announced Monday.

The video, posted by Atlanta CBS 46, appears to show 4 employees laughing while one male employee holds dough, in the shape of a noose, open so a second male employee can put his head through the hole.

Another employee pulled the dough up, while it was around the neck of the second employee, imitating a hanging, the video shows. The video, first recorded on SnapChat, has a “Happy Fourth of July” sticker at the bottom.

