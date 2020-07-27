Retired conservative prof targeted by effort to revoke his emeritus status

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Stuart Hurlbert, a San Diego State University professor emeritus of biology, has come under fire from both a faculty resolution and a petition from the university’s biology graduate student union.

Hurlbert has been an outspoken supporter of immigration restrictions and a critic of universities’ catering to the Black Lives Matter movement.

SDSU’s Biology Graduate Student Association drafted a petition calling for the revocation of Hurlbert’s emeritus status. It currently has over 550 signatures and states that for years the campus biology community “has been plagued by one particular agent of intolerance, SDSU emeritus professor Dr. Stuart Hurlbert.”

