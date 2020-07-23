Revival: Despite gov't bans, churches growing

(CBN) – The state of California is making it very hard for Christians to worship like they used to do. First, the government banned singing in churches to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and then came the recent order to ban indoor church gatherings which has put a halt on church services.

Some faith leaders believe the lockdown orders have been unfairly and aggressively applied to houses of worship, but Pastor Mickey Stonier of Rock Church in San Diego says the ban is forcing the church to minister outside its four walls.

"During times of persecution, the church grows. Our church is growing, the influence, the impact of the church is growing," he said.

Stonier told CBN's The Prayerlink that since the start of the pandemic their church has quadrupled in size.

