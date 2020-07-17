They ridiculed his career choice, now he gets the last laugh

I love stories proving "the best revenge is success." Here's one.

We used to have homeschooling neighbors whose oldest son wanted, more than anything in the world, to be a Marine. The trouble is, the boy was born with handicaps that prevented his entry into this tough profession. Besides a partial hearing loss, he had significant balance issues. He's highly intelligent, and as he grew up he learned to compensate for his disabilities; but when he became a teenager he realized becoming a Marine was an unrealistic goal.

He began the long process, common among adolescents, of deciding what he wanted to do for a career, something that would allow him to support himself as well as a future family. Coming from Second Amendment-rights parents who are avid hunters, he finally announced his new goal: to become a butcher.

And oh my, the bleep hit the fan.

You see, this young man's mother proudly announced her son's career decision on her blog, and what followed was an extraordinary public attack by a keyboard warrior as follows: "Why don't you get Mr. Dumba** [her son] into a college so that Mr. Dumba** won't be yet another loser walking around armed waiting to go postal when the world, which he is not prepared for, overwhelms him and he realizes that he is a working-class cog and will never get ahead or have anything on a butcher's wage."

TRENDING: Most Trump supporters can't wait to vote for him

As small farmers who frequently call upon the services of butchers, I could think of no finer and more useful profession than this young man's career choice. How could anyone find it objectionable? Yet this anonymous critic seemed to think a "kollij ejikashun" with a degree in victimology was somehow superior to a career in the trades, despite all evidence to the contrary. I don't think I've ever been as angry as when I read this criticism by that cowardly keyboard warrior who didn't even know the family, much less the young man in question (who, by the way, has an unimpeachable moral character).

Well, the years went by. This young man apprenticed himself to a regional mobile butchering service and learned his trade. Then he worked for a couple years in our local grocery store's meat department. Then he peeled off, moved to another town and started his own business, offering farmers and hunters custom butchering services as well as delectable options such as specialty sausages.

His business thrived. In fact, his business did so well, his father gave up his own job of 30 years to join his son. Now father works for son, and it's truly a family affair. Their services are always in demand in their rural area, even more so during these past six months when multiple economic blows have brought hundreds of thousands of businesses to their knees and the food supply chain is struggling (particularly for meat).

Who's laughing now?

The reason I bring up this story (besides the pleasure of vindicating the career choice of a stellar young man) is because of a piece I just read entitled "Here's how COVID is affecting the food supply." Written by a native Venezuelan who was forced to become a refugee after his nation went socialist and then collapsed, one line caught my attention: "My dear readers, for the first time in many years, I believe, it's not a professional degree that is going to bring food to your table. It's not even if you are smarter or stronger. Maybe those with money will have it easy for some time. But, I believe having a variety of skills is your best survival tool. Skills used to do something with added value: transform raw materials, or grow some kind of commodity." [Emphasis added.]

In other words, learn some skills. Some practical skills. Toppling statues or cultivating your Inner Karen doesn't count. This Venezuelan writer should know.

Far from being a "dumba**" or "another loser walking around armed," it takes savvy to build a business from the ground up and provide a critical service that transcends an economic depression. More importantly, our young friend is living proof that "it's not a professional degree that is going to bring food to your table."

All the chickens (you know, those useful idiots who went into massive debt to obtain useless degrees and marinade themselves in unrelenting Marxist indoctrination taking place in America's institutes of higher education) are coming home to roost right now. And through it all, our friend's business is thriving as never before. Yeah, what a "loser" he is.

This position is now being reinforced by the highest office in the land. In a new public-private White House initiative, the government is urging people to "find something new."

"The goal is straightforward," notes this article. "Connect Americans, many of them out of a job because of the pandemic and in need of a solution now rather than later, with education and training programs that can be accessed immediately, often online, and don't require the time or money of a bachelor's degree. … Administration officials say they are open-eyed about the fact they are challenging conventional wisdom, but they argue the university track has failed too many students. They point out that the traditional college-to-career pipeline leaks and leaves students in the lurch."

[Translation: When your horrifically expensive degree in victimology doesn't provide paid employment, consider becoming a butcher.]

Oren Cass, executive director of American Compass and author of "The Once and Future Worker," added: "The original sin of our system is the 'college for all' mentality and particularly the idea that 'college' is something you do by hanging out on a campus between the ages of 18 and 22." He says that mentality is a recipe for crushing student debt.

And now the White House is working to disrupt the mindset that college is critical. About time.

Personally, I think it's wonderful when the underdog wins. Our former neighbor is now operating a successful recession-proof business that employs not just him, but his entire family. He's not alone. We've seen this happen with many other smart, hardworking tradespeople. What's not to love?

My hope is lots and lots of people take this example to heart in the years ahead. Remember, "It's not a professional degree that is going to bring food to your table."