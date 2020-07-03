Riot declared in Portland, cops order protesters to leave or face arrest

(FOX NEWS) Portland police declared a riot early Friday during unrest near the federal courthouse in the city and demanded protesters leave the area or face crowd-control munitions.

Police described a chaotic scene. They said several protesters were “starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers.”

Andy Ngo, the journalist, posted a video of the unrest near the federal courthouse that he said showed U.S. military protecting the building that was under attack.

