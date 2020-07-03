SECTIONS
Riot declared in Portland, cops order protesters to leave or face arrest

U.S. military protecting federal court house from Antifa attempts to set fires

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2020 at 11:27am
(FOX NEWS) Portland police declared a riot early Friday during unrest near the federal courthouse in the city and demanded protesters leave the area or face crowd-control munitions.

Police described a chaotic scene. They said several protesters were “starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers.”

Andy Ngo, the journalist, posted a video of the unrest near the federal courthouse that he said showed U.S. military protecting the building that was under attack.

