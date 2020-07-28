What a riot: Jim Jordan scorches Dems' claim of 'peaceful protest'

At a hearing Tuesday of the House Judiciary Committee featuring Attorney General William Barr, ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, rebutted the Democrats' narrative that Barr is working for the re-election of Donald Trump rather than to ensure justice is upheld for the American people.

Jordan followed the claim of the chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., that Barr and the Justice Department have "downplayed the effects of systemic racism," and punished innocent protesters and Trump's enemies while protecting his friends.

"In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president," Nadler charged.

Jordan shot back, contending Democrats were rattled because Barr accused the Obama administration of spying on the Trump campaign and then have been confronted by a flood of evidence backing up his claim.

"He has the courage to do what no one else would do at the Justice Department," he said. "Sally Yates wouldn't call it spying. Jeff Sessions Rod Rosenstein wouldn't do it. Chris Wray sure as heck isn't going to do it."

He played a clip refuting the Democrats' claim that federal agents using tactics to protect federal property are engaging "peaceful protesters."

See the video Jordan presented to the House Judiciary Committee:

"I want to thank you for defending law enforcement," Jordan told Barr, "for pointing out what a crazy idea this defund the police ... policy is and standing up for the rule of law."

See Jordan's opening remarks:

MUST SEE: Jim Jordan destroys the left's baseless attacks on AG Bill Barr! pic.twitter.com/fjhRRdOLZI — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) July 28, 2020

