(ZERO HEDGE) Concerns are rising that China's Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest dam, could be on the verge of collapse triggering a devastating 250-foot tidal wave that would wipe out cities, reported The Sun.

A major concern, after several weeks of raging floodwaters rushing through the dam at 60,000 cubic meters per second, is that part of the structure has shifted under enormous pressure, potentially jeopardizing the structural integrity of the dam.

Read the full story ›