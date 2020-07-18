SECTIONS
Seattle-area police officer killed by friendly fire

Prosecutors charge man accused of starting gunfight with murder

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2020 at 1:48pm
(SEATTLE TIMES) Bothell police Officer Jonathan Shoop was fatally shot in the head Monday by a round fired by a fellow officer during a gunfight with Henry Eugene Washington, who has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder, investigators said Friday.

Shoop, 32, was shot in downtown Bothell after a traffic stop turned into a brief car chase that ended with gunfire.

Shoop, on the job a little over a year, was in the driver’s seat and his field-training officer, Officer Mustafa Kumcur, was in the passenger seat as Washington approached their patrol SUV, then fired two rounds into the vehicle, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

