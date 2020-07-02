Secret Service records: Hunter Biden didn't travel to Ukraine before Burisma appointment

(BREITBART) Recently made public Secret Service records indicate that Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, did not travel to Ukraine prior to his appointment to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, one of the country’s top energy conglomerates.

The documents, which were received through a Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative-leaning group Judicial Watch, show the younger Biden took 411 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2014. The secret service provided protection for Biden on each of those flights and potentially more, as the records only cover the period from June 2009 to May 2014.

Listed among the destinations were 29 foreign countries, including five visits to China alone, as well as trips to Russia and Qatar. The records, however, indicate Biden did not travel to Ukraine, at least not with secret service protection, before his appointment to Burisma’s board in April 2014.

