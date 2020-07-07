U.S. senator urges charges in Russia probe before election

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee says U.S. Attorney John Durham should launch any prosecutions that come out of his investigation of the Russia collusion claims orchestrated by the Obama administration before the November election.

"The deep state is so deep that ppl get away w political crimes," wrote Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Twitter. "Durham shld be producing some fruit of his labor."

The Washington Examiner reported his tweet Durham's investigation specifically called for prosecutions before the election.

"#CommonSense. IF NO PROSECUTIONS TIL AFTER ELECTIONS SAD SAD," Grassley said.

Durham is reviewing the Obama administration's now-debunked claim of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Top former officials, such as former CIA Director John Brennan, are said to be targets. But Attorney General William Barr has said he doesn't expect Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, to be subjects of a criminal investigation.

"I have a general idea of how Mr. Durham’s investigation is going. … There’s a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime," Barr explained at the time. "As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don't expect Mr. Durham's work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others."

Sources familiar with the probe have said they expect evelopments in Durham's case this summer.

Special counsel Robert Mueller eventually took over the Democrats' investigation of Trump and found that while Russia interfered in 2016, there was insufficient evidence to establish any criminal conspiracy between the Russians and the campaign.

The Examiner reported: "Durham is reportedly looking into whether former CIA Director John Brennan took politicized actions to pressure the rest of the intelligence community to match his conclusions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations. Durham is also examining whether the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was properly predicated, even after the Department of Justice inspector general said it was justified."

A report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found at least 17 "significant" errors or omissions related to the Obama administration's efforts to use the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provisions against Trump.

WND reported former U.S. attorney Joe DiGenova said the public shouldn't worry about whether or not charges are filed against Obama and Biden.

"Shaming" them will undoubtedly happen, with or without charges, he argued in an interview with Boston radio host Howie Carr.

"I happen to believe that the public shaming of former President Obama and Vice President Biden is far more important than indicting them," he said.

Barr said the Durham investigation "will determine whether there were any federal laws broken, and, if there were, those who broke the laws will be held to account."

"But this cannot be and it will not be a tit-for-tat exercise. We are not going to lower our standards to achieve a particular result," he said.

DiGenova said just because Barr says charges aren't likely against Obama and Biden "doesn't mean … he would not name them in an indictment as people who were used or participated."