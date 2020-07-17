Shark pulls 10-year-old from fishing boat, dad jumps in to save him

(CBS NEWS) A shark "grabbed" a 10-year-old boy from a fishing boat off Australia on Friday but swam off after his father jumped in to save him, officials said. The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition with lacerations and cuts after the attack off the coast of the island state of Tasmania, the local government reported.

The child was accompanied by his father and two other men fishing three miles from shore when the shark "grabbed him from the boat," it said in a statement.

"The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head," Ambulance Tasmania said in a statement posted to Facebook.

