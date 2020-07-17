SECTIONS
DiversionsJAWS OF DEATH
P Share Print

Shark pulls 10-year-old from fishing boat, dad jumps in to save him

'Boy suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2020 at 2:20pm
P Share Print

(CBS NEWS) A shark "grabbed" a 10-year-old boy from a fishing boat off Australia on Friday but swam off after his father jumped in to save him, officials said. The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition with lacerations and cuts after the attack off the coast of the island state of Tasmania, the local government reported.

The child was accompanied by his father and two other men fishing three miles from shore when the shark "grabbed him from the boat," it said in a statement.

"The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head," Ambulance Tasmania said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×