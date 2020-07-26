'Shocking to see': 12% of adults STILL don't wash hands after using public bathroom

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — It’s hard to believe given the global pandemic we all find ourselves in, but a recent survey reveals that 12% of British adults still regularly use the bathroom, both public and private, without washing their hands.

In all, 2,000 Brits took part in the survey. The poll also notes that the average adult now washes their hands eight times per day. While that doesn’t necessarily sound all that unusual, it’s an improvement over pre-coronavirus hand-washing habits. Before COVID-19, the average adult only washed their hands five times per day.

Put together by Citron Hygiene, the research also finds that people are washing/soaping their hands a bit longer. Today, the average adult washes their hands for 19 seconds. In the past that average was a mere 12 seconds.

Read the full story ›