Siberian tiger kills zookeeper in enclosure as visitors watch

(FOX NEWS) -- A Siberian tiger killed a Swiss zookeeper inside an enclosure on Saturday as horrified visitors watched, officials said.

Onlookers called for help after the big cat began attacking the keeper around 1 p.m. local time, the Zurich zoo said in a statement. Staff rushed to their colleague’s aid and lured the Siberian tiger, named Irina, out of the enclosure. First responders tried to revive the keeper.

“Sadly, all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,” Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.

