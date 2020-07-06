Siberian tiger kills zookeeper in enclosure as visitors watch

(FOX NEWS) -- A Siberian tiger killed a Swiss zookeeper inside an enclosure on Saturday as horrified visitors watched, officials said.
Onlookers called for help after the big cat began attacking the keeper around 1 p.m. local time, the Zurich zoo said in a statement. Staff rushed to their colleague’s aid and lured the Siberian tiger, named Irina, out of the enclosure. First responders tried to revive the keeper.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Sadly, all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,” Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.