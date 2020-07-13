Sleepy America: 60% of adults say they're more tired than ever before

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has many Americans saying they’re more tired than they’ve ever been before. According to a new survey, six in 10 Americans say their sleep routine during quarantine has them feeling more exhausted than they’ve ever felt in their life!

The poll of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Leesa Sleep, finds nearly 70 percent agree their sleeping habits have become quite inconsistent. Another 63 percent think their sleep schedules might be permanently ruined by the pandemic.

Working remotely has its benefits, like sleeping in later, but it may be creating some bad habits too. Forty-four percent say they stay up later since they don’t have to commute to work. Nearly half of respondents admit they get out of bed only 10 minutes before their remote workday starts.

