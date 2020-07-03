Which socialist song will replace 'The Star-Spangled Banner'?

Leftists this Fourth of July season have expanded their toppling of statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to include burning America's flag and targeting our state flags and national anthem.

They would kill our anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," because its slave-owning author, Francis Scott Key, described African Americans as an "inferior race of people."

Even before recent protests, our anthem could get you arrested at airports for singing its terrorizing lyrics about "rockets red glare" and "bombs bursting in air."

Ours is the only national anthem to begin and end with questions: "Oh, say, can you see?" and "Does that Star-Spangled Banner yet wave o're the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?" Can you see that if we fail to be brave against today's violent leftist terrorism, its new slavery will extinguish American freedom?

What might replace "The Star-Spangled Banner" that godless collectivist leftists – bent on destroying America's past, present, and future – would find acceptable?

TRENDING: 'You got something to say, little boy?': See woman shame protester

"America" ("My Country 'Tis of Thee") invokes not only a specific religious sect, the Pilgrims, but also "great God, our King." It is sung to the tune of Britain's "God Save the Queen/King," honoring the monarchy we defeated to win independence.

"God Bless America" outrages anti-Semitic leftists because its creator is Irving Berlin, a Jew. This was the theme song of Kate Smith, the Virginia-raised "songbird of the South" who in the early 1930s recorded "Pickaninny Heaven" and "That's Why Darkies Were Born," a satire also recorded by African American Marxist Paul Robeson.

The most likely alternative anthem is "America the Beautiful." It also calls on God to bless America, and most conservatives love it. But leftists might like its "teachable back story."

"America the Beautiful" was written in 1893 by Katharine Lee Bates, an English professor at Hillary Clinton's radical alma mater Wellesley College. Bates, wrote scholar Peter Dreier in 2014, was a socialist and radical Republican, then America's "progressive" party.

Bates was also a lesbian who had a 25-year "Boston marriage" with another radical professor, Katharine Coman. A labor and feminist activist, Bates opposed U.S. "imperialism" and in 1924 left the Republican Party over this.

"America! America! God shed his grace on thee. Till nobler men keep once again Thy whiter jubilee," is one Bates lyric. Another sounds anti-capitalist: "Till selfish gain no longer stain the banner of the free!"

Activist Kevin Powell recommends John Lennon's "Imagine," but this "national anthem" says: "Imagine there's no countries," apparently advocating either anarchy or world government. American patriots might prefer Queen's "We Are the Champions."

How about George M. Cohan's "It's a Grand Old Flag," Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," or Neil Diamond's "They're Coming to America"?

Frightened-of-life millennials might prefer the Coldplay/Chainsmokers anthem "Something Just Like This," with its play-it-safe superhero-rejecting lyrics "Where'd you wanna go? How much you wanna risk?"

Our Marxist-manipulated mobs would embrace the anthem of global communism, "The Internationale," written in 1871 by Eugène Pottier in New York, Philadelphia and Newark, with lyrics like "We'll shoot the generals on our own side," much like BLM's chant "What do we want? Dead cops."

Leftists also despise our Pledge of Allegiance, a loyalty oath penned in 1892 by "Christian Socialist" minister Francis Bellamy, cousin of Edward Bellamy, author of the 1888 bestselling utopian socialist novel "Looking Backward."

Mississippi has voted to remove from its flag the Confederate Stars-and-Bars, which also evokes an X-shaped Christian cross.

Atheist Marxists will soon demand the removal of Christian crosses from the state flags of Alabama, Florida and Maryland. Hawaii's flag includes Britain's Union Jack, with the X-shaped crosses of Scotland's St. Andrew and Ireland's St. Patrick dominated by England's St. George cross.

According to historian Paul F. Boller Jr., after the Civil War Massachusetts Union Gen. Benjamin Butler, a radical Republican who called the South a "conquered province," proposed transforming former Confederate states.

Butler "proposed redrawing the boundaries of the Southern states and giving each of the new territories a special name," writes Boller. "Virginia would become the territory of Potomac; North Carolina, the territory of Cape Fear; South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, lumped together, would becomes the territory of Jackson; Louisiana, the territory of Jefferson; Texas, the territory of Houston; and Arkansas, the territory of Lincoln."

The federal-law-defying (and therefore secessionist) "sanctuary" state of Washington briefly allowed leftist revolutionaries to rule a secessionist territory called "CHAZ/CHOP," as a Balkanized, groupthink America slides towards another uncivil war.

Enjoy what may be our last Independence Day.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.