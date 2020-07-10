Something's coming, folks – and we must become 'self-dependent'

Last week I discussed why it's essential to become "anti-fragile" to fight back against the cancel culture. What do I mean by becoming anti-fragile? I mean taking steps to making yourself less vulnerable to having some leftist bullies destroy everything you've worked for – your job, your business, your career, your home, your family's security and your physical safety – because you're not marching in lockstep with their violent communist ideals.

This week I'd like to continue the theme, but in a broader sense. I struggled with writing this column – not because I didn't have enough to say, but because I have too much to say.

Something is coming, folks. Something much bigger than we as individuals can fight against. Whether that something is medical, economic, societal, political, or some combination therefore – the point is, something is coming.

Whatever this "something" will be, it's almost a sure bet it will nullify our constitutional rights of speech, religion, defense and other critical issues. Interpret that as you will, but don't ignore the ramifications. This "something" may also impact your financial security (if it hasn't already) and even your food supply. Do you really want to be so vulnerable?

That's why I urge you to become anti-fragile. We must brace ourselves, prepare ourselves, and be in a position to cope with things on our own, rather than looking to other people (local, state, federal) to protect us. We must become, to the greatest extent possible, self-reliant – or, as columnist Pat McLene called it, "self-dependent." You must become self-dependent.

During the Obama years, I spent a great deal of time urging people to become preppers. Some people listened; most people didn't. But when Trump was elected, even dedicated preppers experienced a general sense of relief and let their guard down. Here at last was a man who would defend our Constitution.

But the forces of evil are strong. As recent events have demonstrated, Trump's election was merely a breather, an opportunity for everyone to focus on making themselves less vulnerable to whatever this "something" may be.

Whether or not Trump wins in November (and some models are giving him a 91 percent chance of reelection), don't assume America's domestic terrorists will rest. They won't. They'll get worse. They will destroy more properties, ruin more lives, burn more homes, loot more businesses and make more cities uninhabitable. On an individual level, they will do everything possible to destroy your reputation, hack your accounts, dox your home, shut down your social media and plague your church. Do not doubt this.

The future – both economic and societal – is uncertain. To that end, it's more important than ever to make yourself "anti-fragile" by joining the ranks of preppers.

Here's a question: If your grandparents or great-grandparents knew what 1929 would bring, what could they have done in 1928 to prepare? Similarly, if you knew what was coming in 2021, what would you do in 2020 to prepare? How will you answer that question? And more importantly, will you act upon your reply?

Preparedness is not the realm of the doomsday idiots as portrayed on the National Geographic show. It's for everyone, of every race, of every socio-economic class, of every religion (or non-religion). It's just plain common sense. Think of it as a form of insurance.

Contrary to what some may have you believe, prepping isn't terribly complicated, though it often requires a mental readjustment and a lifestyle change. Think of preparedness as a three-legged stool. One leg is supplies, another leg is skills and knowledge, and the third leg is community. The significance of a three-legged stool is it never wobbles. But if you take away one of the legs – if you neglect one of these factors in prepping –your stool will topple.

I urge you to use this pause as a window of opportunity to batten down your personal hatches. Pay down debt. Club up with like-minded people. Move to a less urban location. Stock up on necessities. Learn new skills. Go to church. Get involved in your local community. Monitor the positions of your local elected officials.

Why?

Consider this famous passage from Ayn Rand's "Atlas Shrugged": "When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing; when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors; when you see that men get rich more easily by graft than by work, and your laws no longer protect you against them, but protect them against you … you may know that your society is doomed."

Now is not the time to fall prey to the Normalcy Bias ("It can't happen here, it can't happen to me"). It's only when you're physical and spiritual needs are taken care of that you have the strength to fight, so don't neglect that three-legged stool. As the saying goes, we should all hope for the best and prepare for the worst. While the former is easy, very few people partake of the latter. It's time for that to change.

The left is doing everything possible to divide us because they know a house divided cannot stand. "We are weaker when we are not united. We are ripe for the picking," warns the Organic Prepper. "We're watching people whose only goal is to destroy our country. They latched onto a good cause and then took it to a dark place, inciting violence and hatred between fellow Americans. They are trying to erase our history and our culture. They're brainwashing a generation of young Americans and turning them into the new Red Guard. They're creating an environment of mob justice and terrorizing our cities and saying their cause is just. They're canceling out dissent by calling anyone who dares criticize the wholesale violence and vandalism a racist."

If there is an element of hope America has over any other nation that has succumbed to communism, it's the Second Amendment. Sure, there will come a time when that Amendment is suspended; but at the moment, there are a minimum of 393 million firearms in the hands of private citizens (and probably a great deal more than that). Cling (bitterly) to those guns and your Bible, folks.

There's a very good chance you'll need them both.

