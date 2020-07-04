SECTIONS
Son of Hezbollah official films rape, torture of Syrian boy, 13

'May who[ever] decides to burn a little child's soul like that burn in hell and suffer for the rest of their life'

Published July 4, 2020 at 12:41pm
(JERUSALEM POST) Three Lebanese youths, including a son of a senior Hezbollah official, filmed themselves beating and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Syrian refugee in east Lebanon, multiple Arab media sources reported this week.

According to reports, the names of the perpetrators are Hadi Qamar, Mustafa Sha'shoua and Hassan Sha'shoua.

The video, showing the three man verbally and physically abusing the boy, went viral on social media, with Syrian and Lebanese users calling for the perpetrators' arrest and prosecution.

