SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
Print

S&P 500 rises to start new quarter, tech leads Nasdaq to record high

Market gets lift from positive coronavirus vaccine news and strong U.S. economic data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2020 at 4:07pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks traded mostly higher on Wednesday to kick off the second half of 2020 with market sentiment getting a lift from positive coronavirus vaccine news and strong U.S. economic data.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%. The Nasdaq-100 index traded 1.6% higher and hit a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 34 points, or 0.1%. At one point, the Dow was up more than 200 points.

A study of a coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech showed the drug created neutralizing antibodies. The results were released online, but have not been reviewed by a medical journal yet.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×