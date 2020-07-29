Spare a dime? U.S. Mint asks public to spend coins

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The U.S. Mint is asking if you can spare a dime.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the health of the country and also the economy, the government is facing a coin shortage. Because of the pandemic, more people in the United States have been using credit cards and cashless payment options, resulting in a dearth of quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies.

“Simply put, there is an adequate amount of coins in the economy, but the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coins are sometimes not readily available where needed. You may be experiencing this in your local communities,” the mint said in a statement last week.

