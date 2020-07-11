SECTIONS
St. Louis couple who defended home have rifle seized during police search

No immediate indication the McCloskeys were arrested or charged with a crime

July 11, 2020
(FOX NEWS) Authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made headlines last month when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters.

During the search, police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident, KSDK-TV of St. Louis reported, citing information from a source.

The couple claimed the pistol that Patricia McCloskey held during the June confrontation was already in the possession of their attorney, the station reported.

