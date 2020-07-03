SECTIONS
Student ousted from Christian school for TikTok 'hate speech' criticizing Black Lives Matter

'We do not want to condone behavior that questions people’s worth, their value, their dignity, or their equality'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2020 at 11:32am
(CAMPUS REFORM) A Christian university has confirmed that a student is no longer enrolled after a “disciplinary process” resulting from social media posts critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, former Hardin Simmons University student Ashleigh Brock regularly posts political videos on TikTok. Her videos about the Black Lives Matter movement sparked outrage on Twitter.

In one of Brock’s TikTok posts, she pointed out what she characterized as a hypocritical societal reaction between a black person killing a white person, a black person killing another black person, and a white person killing a black person. The video drew harsh criticism after a Twitter account called #blacklivesmatter posted it to Twitter calling for HSU to impose “serious consequences.”

