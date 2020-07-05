SECTIONS
Education Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Print

Students march on July 4, demand athletic revenue go to Black Lives Matter

'Stay on him until he gets something done. Period'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2020 at 7:42pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Approximately 100 Kansas State University students marched to President Richard Myers’ house on July 4 to demand more substantive actions be taken against campus racism.

One demand is that a percentage of athletic revenue be funneled to the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Unfortunately (for the demonstrators), Myers was away in Virginia. But according to The Mercury, the activists promised, as one recent KSU grad put it, to “stay on [him] until [he] gets something done. Period.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×