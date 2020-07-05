Students march on July 4, demand athletic revenue go to Black Lives Matter

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Approximately 100 Kansas State University students marched to President Richard Myers’ house on July 4 to demand more substantive actions be taken against campus racism.
One demand is that a percentage of athletic revenue be funneled to the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.
Unfortunately (for the demonstrators), Myers was away in Virginia. But according to The Mercury, the activists promised, as one recent KSU grad put it, to “stay on [him] until [he] gets something done. Period.”