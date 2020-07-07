Maybe it's the violent images of mobs tearing down historic memorials and looting cities.

In any case, something has convinced half of American voters that it is at least "somewhat likely" there will be a violent bid to overthrow the U.S. government within a decade, according to a Just the News poll with Scott Rasmussen.

At least 18% think it's "very likely."

"This was a surprise!" Rasmussen said. "Upon reflection, though, it probably shouldn't have been. Clearly, President Trump's remarks indicates that he thinks this could become a good campaign issue."

Among Republicans, 58% said it was "very" or "somewhat likely," and Democrats were not far behind at 45%.

JTN said that "may be due to a perception among some that the current civil unrest is heading in that direction."

Rasmussen said there is also likely "a solid partisan distrust fueling such concerns."

"Many Republicans fear the left will respond with violence if President Trump is re-elected. Many Democrats fear the same from the right if President Trump is defeated," he said.

President Trump condemned the violence sweeping across the country during his July 3 address to the nation from Mount Rushmore.

"Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities," Trump said.

"Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing. They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive," the president said. "But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history, and culture, to be taken from them."

Trump said the "radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice."

"But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society. It would transform justice into an instrument of division and vengeance, and it would turn our free and inclusive society into a place of repression, domination, and exclusion."

The poll asked: "Looking ahead over the next decade, how likely is it that there will be a violent attempt to overthrow the United States government?"

Overall, 18% said very likely, 32% said somewhat likely, and 21% said not very likely. Another 21% saying not at all likely.

The national survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted July 2-4.

See the results of the Rasmussen poll here.