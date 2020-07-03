Supreme Court stops Obama judge from ending voter ID for voting in Alabama

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have allowed residents of Alabama to vote by absentee ballot without providing a copy of a photo ID.

Alabama also requires the absentee ballot to be signed by two witnesses or notarized.

Last month, Obama-appointed judge Abdul Kallon waived the requirement for photo ID or that voters get their absentee ballots notarized.

Abdul Kallon also said Alabama could not forbid local officials from allowing ‘curbside’ voting during the Coronavirus pandemic.

