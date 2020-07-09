Supreme Court upholds autonomy of religious employers in employment discrimination cases

(USA TODAY) The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious schools are exempt from most employment discrimination claims, doubling down on the autonomy religious employers enjoy to choose their leaders.

The 7-2 ruling came in two disputes between Catholic schools in California and the teachers they fired. Under a so-called ministerial exception, religious employers are given autonomy over their workers that is not available to other employers.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court's majority opinion. Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented.

Read the full story ›