Supreme ruling on 'faithless' electors tampering with presidential election

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states can require their electors, who actually elect a president every four years with their votes in the Electoral College, to vote the way the citizens of their state voted, and punish them if they fail.

There were two decisions in parallel cases, one coming from Washington state, and the other from Colorado.

The issue arose when electors in those states in 2016 cast their ballots for John Kasich, or Colin Powell, to try to prevent Donald Trump from getting enough votes for victory.

They failed.

But the issue was that, in Colorado for example, one elector voted for Kasich, instead of Hillary Clinton, who won the state's popular vote, in an effort to disrupt the election.

The unanimous opinion from the court explained:

"Every four years, millions of Americans cast a ballot for a presidential candidate. Their votes, though, actually go toward selecting members of the Electoral College, whom each state appoints based on the popular returns. Those few 'electors' then choose the president.

"The states have devised mechanisms to ensure that the electors they appoint vote for the presidential candidate their citizens have preferred. With two partial exceptions, every state appoints a slate of electors selected by the political party whose candidate has won the state's popular vote. Most states also compel electors to pledge in advance to support the nominee of that party. This court upheld such a pledge requirement decades ago, rejecting the argument that the Constitution 'demands absolute freedom for the elector to vote his own choice.'"

"Today, we consider whether a state may also penalize an elector for breaking his pledge and voting for someone other than the presidential candidate who won his state's popular vote. We hold that a state may do so."

The opinion came down in the Washington state case – and the Colorado case was decided based on that precedent.

In Washington, the court explained, three electors violated their pledges.

"That year, Washington's voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for president. The state thus appointed as its electors the nominees of the Washington State Democratic Party. Among those Democratic electors were petitioners Peter Chiafalo, Levi Guerra, and Esther John … All three pledged to support Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College. But as that vote approached, they decided to cast their ballots for someone else. The three hoped they could encourage other electors – particularly those from states Donald Trump had carried – to follow their example.

"The idea was to deprive him of a majority of electoral votes and throw the election into the House of Representatives."

The court opinion explained those three then voted for Colin Powell.

Their failure was immediate and total.

"Only seven electors across the nation cast faithless votes …. Well short of the goal."

Washington then fined the electors $1,000 each.

The state's courts affirmed that authority, and the Supreme Court now has solidified that.

Since the Constitution gives states "far-reaching authority" to name presidential electors, that includes what an elector must to do get that appointment, the ruling said.

"The power to appoint an elector (in any manner) includes power to condition his appointment – that is, to say what the elector must do for the appointment to take effect," the ruling said.

Requiring them to pledge to support the candidate picked by voters is within that authority, the ruling said.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in agreeing with the result, said it was a simple matter of the 10th Amendment.

"When the Constitution is silent, authority resides with the states or the people," he wrote. "This allocation of power is both embodied in the structure of our Constitution and expressly required by the Tenth Amendment."

Colorado's faithless elector was removed from his post, and a replacement named.