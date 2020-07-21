SECTIONS
Surgeon general sides with Trump on opposing national mask mandate

Jerome Adams said he would rather educate Americans about mask-wearing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2020 at 9:05pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News on Monday that he supported President Trump's opposition to a nationwide mask-wearing mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams said he would rather educate Americans about mask-wearing than enforce a mandate.

"I would rather help people understand why they should cooperate with wearing a mask and how they benefit from it versus simply saying we are going to force you to do it, particularly sending in federal troops and using federal mechanism," he said.

