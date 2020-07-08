Survey: Americans don't want Kanye, or other celebs, as president

(STUDY FINDS) -- BALTIMORE — Kanye West is no stranger to the news cycle, and he’s one of the best at getting everyone’s attention. That’s certainly the case yet again after claiming he’ll toss his hat into the upcoming 2020 presidential election ring. Whether or not the music icon is even half serious remains a mystery, but one thing is clear: few people would actually vote for him. In fact, a new StudyFinds survey reveals half of Americans believe the Oval Office isn’t the place for any other celebrity who’s been in the campaign conversation.

July 4, 2020 will surely go down as one of the most surreal and dispiriting Independence Days for many, if not most, Americans. From major cities canceling fireworks displays — or simply banning crowds from them — thanks to the coronavirus; to protests against racism and social injustices outside capitol buildings and city halls, the celebratory ways of July 4th were far from the norm for the country. Which makes it all the more appropriate, perhaps, that West chose that evening as the time to tweet his announcement that he’s running for president.

