Tapper fact-checks colleague Acosta: 'Be fair'

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Jake Tapper offered a rare defense of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after many members of the media, including his own network colleagues, spread a misleading quote from Thursday's press briefing.

McEnany reiterated President Trump's strong stance on wanting children to be going back to school in the fall amid a fiery debate about how educators can prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The science should not stand in the way of this, but as Dr. Scott Atlas said -- I thought this was a good quote, 'Of course, we can do it. Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here,'" McEnany said, quoting the former Stanford Medical Center neurology chief.

Read the full story ›