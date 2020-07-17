SECTIONS
Tapper fact-checks colleague Acosta: 'Be fair'

Follows misleading Tweet of partial quote taken out of context

Published July 17, 2020
Published July 17, 2020 at 9:02am
(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Jake Tapper offered a rare defense of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after many members of the media, including his own network colleagues, spread a misleading quote from Thursday's press briefing.

McEnany reiterated President Trump's strong stance on wanting children to be going back to school in the fall amid a fiery debate about how educators can prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The science should not stand in the way of this, but as Dr. Scott Atlas said -- I thought this was a good quote, 'Of course, we can do it. Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here,'" McEnany said, quoting the former Stanford Medical Center neurology chief.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







