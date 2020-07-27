Teens go on ferocious rampage, destroy family-fun center

A family-fun center in Memphis, Tennessee, has banned unaccompanied minors after a riot in response to malfunctioning machines that took some customers' money.

Aaron Boss, general manager of Putt-Putt Golf & Games, issued a statement explainging the policy change.

"Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision."

He said some of the teens "chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation."

He warned an investigation is underway "to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions."

Boss announced a change in policy.

"Going forward, any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the Memphis area’s locally owned place for family entertainment for nearly six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon."

Fox News reported some 300 to 400 teens began destroying the establishment when managers reportedly refused to issue refunds for machines that had stopped working.

A video shot at the center, Fox News said, showed "teenagers, none of whom appear to be wearing masks, begin knocking items off counters and throwing items behind the counter."

"One of the girls involved is seen pulling the plastic screen, which is used as part of COVID-19 safety policy updates, from the counter and throwing it at staff."

The girl then appeared to throw a metal stand.

Another teen set off fireworks inside the building, the report said.