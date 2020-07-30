Tim Cook claims Apple treats 'every developer the same,' but it bans conservative apps

(BREITBART) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook was questioned today by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) about the company’s monopoly on its App Store during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel alongside the CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Cook claims Apple “treats every developer the same,” and that “the rules apply to everyone.” Despite his assurances, Apple has banned apps from conservative-leaning developers including Gab.

Appearing via video link before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel today, Apple CEO Tim Cook faced harsh questioning from Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) about the company’s monopoly on its App Store and the apps that iOS users can install on their devices.

Johnson began his statement saying: “Mr. Cook, with over one hundred million iPhone users in the United States alone and with Apple’s ownership of the app store giving Apple the ability to control which apps are allowed to be marketed to Apple users, you wield immense power over small businesses to grow and prosper. Apple is the sole decision-maker as to whether an app is made available to app users through Apple’s app store isn’t that correct?”

