It's time for blacks to choose a side

Last Saturday in Atlanta, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed while riding in a car with her mother and a family friend who was driving. According to police, as the driver attempted to enter a parking lot where a group of protesters had illegally placed barricades, armed individuals opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and killing Turner.

Secoriea Turner was black, as is a person of interest police are seeking in her killing.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is also black, has come under fire for allowing widespread civil unrest in her city to continue unabated in recent weeks. The incident that resulted in Turner's death occurred adjacent to the location where a black man had been fatally shot by a white police officer last month. According to press reports, the protesters occupying the area were armed; Mayor Bottoms was probably aware of this, as disturbed residents had repeatedly reported it to police.

Later at a press conference, Bottoms condemned the violence, saying, "You can't blame this on a police officer. … This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car, for what?"

This is more than a little ironic, considering that Bottoms, like many Democratic mayors of large urban centers across the country, has been reticent to act against violent demonstrators due to an ideological kinship with them.

But one cannot have it both ways. Bottoms, who for some obscure reason has been seen as a possible vice presidential pick for Joe Biden, cannot enable violent entities in Atlanta and then condemn them when they commit violent acts – at least, not with any credibility.

While outrage of Atlanta residents over Secoriea Turner's death has seen limited coverage in the establishment press, inasmuch as the tragic incident became a national news story, it is clear that an increasing number of black Americans are beginning to look at the Black Lives Matter "movement" with a jaded eye.

This week, Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, who is black, called for the National Guard to deploy to Chicago, a city that has exploded in violence since George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in May. Nearly 80 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, and 12 of them were under the age of 18. Nearly all were black individuals who were shot by other blacks.

Despite calls for solidarity in stemming the violence, the outrage concerning black-on-black violence is not universally shared amongst blacks.

On Monday, predatory homosexual CNN anchor Don Lemon chastised actor Terry Crews when the latter mentioned the surge in black-on-black gun violence that has left multiple children dead since June 20. Lemon asserted that Black Lives Matter is concerned with police brutality rather than black-on-black violence, rendering the latter moot to such discussion.

So there we have it. Two black men discussing violence against blacks – but for one of them, black children who die at the hands of other blacks are acceptable collateral damage as long as the racialist agenda of the left is being advanced, quod erat demonstrandum.

The Lemon-Crews dust-up exemplifies the choice black people in this country are going to have to make regarding which of these sides they're on. Sadly, many blacks are at a distinct disadvantage in this regard, having been so effectively propagandized by the left over the last 50 years.

A large part of blacks' indoctrination into leftist orthodoxy was guided by civil rights leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson, who sold blacks out for seats at the table of their socialist overlords. In a psychologically vulnerable position toward the end of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, blacks at large never considered the possibility that such people would choose personal aggrandizement over justice – but they most certainly did. Consequently, much of the garbage that inhabits the minds of black Americans today was sown by black leaders who were in fact serving far-left politicos.

So, in admonishing blacks to choose whether they want to be upstanding citizens who happen to be black or, well, that other word – we may be asking many of them to make discernments they are ill-equipped to make.

As I've indicated over the last few weeks in this space, "black lives matter" as a sentiment is eminently justified. The Black Lives Matter organization, however, is a poisonous outfit that is nothing more than a device of radical communists seeking a violent overthrow of our government. The fact that they have so many kindred spirits in government at this point will undoubtedly make neutralizing them far more difficult.

Inasmuch as liberal Democrats maneuvered blacks into their current state of peril and socioeconomic disenfranchisement by design, don't expect them to respond to calls for ending black-on-black violence, no matter how loudly blacks or anyone else scream.

They might, however, be forced to respond to a widespread movement in which blacks around the country begin demonstrating against liberal hegemony, rather than against the unfounded racism of President Donald Trump or the "smoke soldiers" of systemic racism.