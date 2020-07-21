Top ABC News exec fired for racist remarks about black anchors

(FOX NEWS) -- A top ABC News executive has been fired after being placed on administrative leave over racist remarks she reportedly made about Black employees.

Last month, Huffington Post's Yashar Ali laid out damning accusations against Barbara Fedida, head of ABC News talent, and her treatment of Black journalists at the network including "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts.

On Monday, Fedida's termination was announced in a memo to ABC News employees from Walt Disney Television chairman and Disney Media Networks co-chairman Peter Rice.

