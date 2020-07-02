Topless BLM protester awkwardly dances, berates NYPD officers

(BREITBART) A Black Lives Matter activist danced and stripped in front of New York Police Department officers outside of the One Police Plaza in New York as the individual attempted to ridicule them for doing their jobs.

The incident, which was caught on tape by Town Hall’s Julio Rosas, shows the activist perform a dance in front of the officers before berating them.

Shortly after the dance, the protester removed his-or-her top and began mocking the officers, claiming that they can’t even “read a f***ing history book.”

