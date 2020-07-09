Trump campaign attacks Biden over his 'defund police' advocacy

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump's campaign is charging that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's position on the "defund the police" movement has changed significantly, citing an interview he released Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking with NowThis, a progressive media outlet, Biden said that police using surplus military equipment "become the enemy" when they go into unfamiliar neighborhoods.

"Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don't need that! The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it's like the military invading," the former vice president said. "They don't know anybody. They become the enemy. They're supposed to be protecting these people."

