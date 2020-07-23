SECTIONS
U.S.THE SWAMP
P Share Print

Trump, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agree to deployment of federal agents

Troops will combat 'a rampage of violence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 1:00pm
P Share Print

(NEW YORK POST) – President Trump called Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday evening to confirm his plans to send 200 federal agents to the city to combat "a rampage of violence."

In a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, the mayor's office said Trump "reached out to Mayor Lightfoot this evening to confirm that he plans to send federal resources to Chicago to supplement ongoing federal investigations pertaining to violent crime."

"The conversation was brief and straightforward," the statement said.

Lightfoot, who previously vowed to turn away the feds, and Trump – who blasted "extreme politicians" whom he accused of joining an "anti-police crusade" – are in agreement over the strategy of sending in agents to plug into existing operations, the paper reported.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More parents are home schooling
U.S leading economic index extends rebound in June
Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack
Is India about to achieve herd immunity?
DC Mayor: $1,000 fine for not wearing mask outside home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×