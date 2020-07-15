SECTIONS
Education U.S. World
P Share Print

Trump drops plan to deport foreign students taking online-only classes amid pandemic

International pupils will be allowed to retain U.S. visas even with remote courses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2020 at 10:54pm
P Share Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- The US government has rescinded a directive that would have stripped visas from thousands of international students whose courses are offered online only, it was announced on Tuesday, ending a week-long stand-off between American academia and President Donald Trump’s administration.

The move came after dozens of universities, tech firms and US states joined Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in trying to block the new policy.

“I have been informed by the parties that they have come to a resolution of the combined … preliminary injunction motion,” Judge Allison Burroughs of the Massachusetts District Court said in a hearing that lasted about two minutes.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×