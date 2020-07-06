SECTIONS
Trump to hold outdoor rally July 11, campaign announces

New Hampshire event will be president's second since pandemic swept nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2020 at 8:22pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump’s re-election campaign announced Sunday that the president will headline an outdoor rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire next weekend, just his second rally since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation in March.

Campaign staffers said the rally will be held next Saturday, July 11, at the Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The president drew smaller-than-expected crowds at his first rally, which took place in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20.

