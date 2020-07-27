SECTIONS
Trump national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

'No risk of exposure to the president or the vice president'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2020 at 11:43am
(REUTERS) -- WASHINGTON, July 27 -- U.S. national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has become the highest ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus.

Announcing the infection on Monday, the White House said in a statement there was no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The announcement caught some White House staff off guard, as there had not been an internal memo about it, one source said. Because of the regular testing regimen, White House officials do not reliably wear masks while working in the West Wing.

