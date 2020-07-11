SECTIONS
Trump promises 'road to citizenship' for DACA illegal aliens

Say plan will be unveiled 'over the next 4 weeks'

Published July 11, 2020 at 6:22pm
Published July 11, 2020 at 6:22pm
(BREITBART) President Trump says he will be signing “a very major immigration bill” within the next month that provides a “road to citizenship” to the roughly 800,000 illegal aliens who are enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

During an interview with Telemundo on Friday, Trump said he is working on a comprehensive immigration plan that will allow hundreds of thousands of DACA illegal aliens to remain permanently in the U.S. and eventually obtain American citizenship.

Trump said the plan would be unveiled “over the next four weeks.”

