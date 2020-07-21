SECTIONS
Politics U.S. WorldINVASION USA
P Share Print

Trump signs order barring illegals from census count

Says U.S. shouldn't give political power 'to people who should not be here at all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2020 at 6:44pm
P Share Print

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- President Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday to prevent illegal immigrants from being included in the 2020 census for congressional apportionment, saying the U.S. shouldn’t give political power “to people who should not be here at all.”

The president said for the purposes of determining the number of House lawmakers from each state, it will be U.S. policy “to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status.”

He signed the order in the Oval Office without a ceremony or the media present.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×