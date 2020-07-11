Trump: 'Something will be happening with Venezuela'

(BREITBART) During an interview with Noticias Telemundo released on Friday, President Trump stated that “Something will be happening with Venezuela” and that the United States will “be very much involved.” Trump also vowed to “take care of the people of Venezuela” and support whoever the people of Venezuela elect and support as their leader.

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked, “For you, Venezuela, is it Guaido, is it Maduro, is it U.S. intervention?”

Trump responded, “It’s freedom for their people. It’s freedom. Venezuela was a rich country 15 years ago, and it’s been destroyed by two people, but a system, a horrible system. … And something will happen with Venezuela. That’s all I can tell you. Something will be happening with Venezuela.”

