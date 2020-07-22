Tsunami warning triggered by coastal Alaska quake dropped

(FOX NEWS) -- A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake rattled a large swath of coastal Alaska late Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing before it was called off.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:12 p.m. local time, centered 65 miles south-southeast of Perryville at a depth of 17 miles.

“This is a very significant earthquake in size,” Michael West, state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center, told the Anchorage Daily News.

