Tucker Carlson: Can the left lead a nation it hates?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday showed a montage of TV commentators slamming President Trump for talking about America's greatness during his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

The emphasis on white privilege, racism, slavery and stealing land betrayed a deep hatred of the nation, Carlson said.

So the logical question was: "Can you really lead a country that you hate?

"These people actually hate America," he said, but "they desperately want to control America.

"What kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?" he asked. "It would not work. Loving the people you lead is the most important prerequisite of leadership."

The leftists, he said, "despise this country," which is "disqualifying."

"We cannot let them run this country, because they hate it."

Carlson cited the president's comments about the rioters who have been destroying monuments and pulling down statues. Some even want to remove the Mount Rushmore monument.

The president said: "Make no mistake. This leftist cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution."

The America that defeated "both fascism and community," Trump said, and inspired a democratic revolution around the world, built the economy, created the greatest middle class and ended famine on most of the globe, is being targeted for destruction.

"Children are taught in school to hate their own country," he said.

Trump cited America's foundation on the belief of equal treatment for all, that "every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God," and it is only to "almighty God" that Americans should kneel.

Carlson called Trump's speech a road map for the nation.

And he compared it to presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, who was "wagging his finger in the face of the nation," condemning it for never having "lived up to" the concept of equality.

Biden's condemnation of America was based on his belief that it is plagued with "systemic racism."

Carlson said the left's hatred of Trump stems from the fact that they cannot control him. They hate him so much they are "obsessed," he said.