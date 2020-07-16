U.S. city formally approves 'reparations' plan for black residents

City-council members in Asheville, North Carolina, voted 7-0 to apologize to blacks residents and pay "reparations."

But the checks are not in the mail, and any payments won't come from the council itself.

The complicated resolution condemns the enslavement, segregation and incarceration of blacks over the generations. It then resolves to "make amends" and calls on the state of North Carolina and the federal government to "provide funding for reparations at the state and national levels."

For Asheville's part, the city manager is directed to make recommendations to address the "creation of generational wealth."

And there is a plan to create a commission to figure out how to "make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism."

The "budgetary" priorities could include, among other things, "increasing minority homeownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay."

Fox News reported there will be no "direct cash payments" as part of the program.

Councilwoman Shaneika Smith said council members had received public comment from opponents of the resolution.

She said slavery "is this institution that serves as the starting point for the building of the strong economic floor for white America, while attempting to keep blacks subordinate forever to its progress."

"Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today," Councilman Keith Young said in the Fox News report.

He was among those spearheading the plan.

"It is simply not enough to remove statues," he said. "Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature."

The Asheville Citizen Times called the move "extraordinary."

Just days ago, a political organization for U.S. mayors adopted a resolution in support of reparations for blacks. And while the mayors didn't address the cost, one study has suggested it could reach $6.2 quadrillion.

That would be 6,200 stacks of a trillion dollars.

And that's without considering the "costs of colonial slavery, as well as racial discrimination following the abolition of slavery in the United States."

By comparison, the Gross Domestic Product of the world for 2019 was about $142 trillion, making the reparations about 43 times the total of the world's production for the year.

Paul Bedard's "Washington Secrets" column noted Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, have proposed legislation to set up a "Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act."

Lee said the commission would recommend "any form of apology and compensation to begin the long delayed process of atonement for slavery."

There was no mention of the fact that there are no slaves in America today while slavery is rampant in less-developed parts of the world.

Bedard reported a study called "Wealth Implications of Slavery and Racial Discrimination for African-American Descendants of the Enslaved" recommended a payment of $151 million to each descendent of a slave.

He explained the study essentially calculates the unpaid hours slaves worked, a price for massacres and discrimination, and adds interest.

The study states, "Whether the full cost of slavery and discrimination should be compensated, or only a portion, and at what interest rate remain to be determined by negotiations between the federal government and the descendant community."

The mayors said in their letter to the Congress members, "We recognize and support your legislation as a concrete first step in our larger reckoning as a nation, and a next step to guide the actions of both federal and local leaders who have promised to do better by our black residents."

They said their support of the legislation "is not just an endorsement – it is a resolution."

The study, by several academics, concluded: "We argue that the U.S. government should have paid reparations for enslavement and de jury racial discrimination because the ratification of the 5th Amendment in 1791. Article IV, Section 2, of the Constitution established not only slavery but also the personhood of the enslaved, and the 5th Amendment applies to all persons. Had these reparations been paid, they would have had intergenerational wealth implications for African American descendants living today."

If American taxpayers think, however, they're going to get by with paying only $6.2 quadrillion, they shouldn't put away their checkbooks just yet.

The same study claims the value of lost freedom to Japanese American World War II internment detainees could be $16 quadrillion.