U.S leading economic index extends rebound in June

(NASDAQ) – Reflecting improvements brought about by the incremental reopening of the economy, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing another significant increase by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of June.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 2.0 percent in June after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in May and plunging by 6.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected the index to surge up by 2.5 percent in June compared to the 2.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board, noted labor market conditions and stock prices made particularly strong positive contributions.

