U.S. orders China to close Houston consulate

Communist regime officials threaten retaliation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2020 at 9:07am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- China promised to retaliate after the United States ordered the country on Tuesday to close its consulate in Houston.

“China demands the U.S. revoke this wrong decision. If the U.S. goes ahead with it, China will take the necessary countermeasures,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a news briefing.

In a statement, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the order was issued to "protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information.”

