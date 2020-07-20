He used to preach tolerance to beat anti-Semitism. Now he trains Jews to fight back

(NORTHJERSEY.COM) -- In his old job, Evan Bernstein spent his workdays cataloging anti-Semitic attacks and speaking out against bigotry around the globe.

But now, the former leader of the Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey wants to do more than condemn hateful acts: He's taking action against them, and encouraging others to join the front lines.

In May, the 45-year-old Connecticut native left the storied civil rights group to become the new CEO of Community Security Service, a New York-based nonprofit that has trained thousands of volunteers to protect synagogues and other Jewish institutions around the U.S.

Read the full story ›